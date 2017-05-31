State arms manufacturer Denel chose Gupta-linked VR Laser Asia as a joint venture partner to exploit opportunities in the Asia-Pacific defence market.

When the Treasury did not give the joint venture the go-ahead‚ Denel turned to the courts in a bid to have it approved.

In one of the e-mails about the Denel joint venture‚ Lodha refers to changes that needed to be made to an agreement as it proposed that “holding company partner Sri Anil Gupta will have the ability to vote directly in the operating company”.

Lodha said this was because the operating company was the joint venture company with Adani‚ one of the potential partners‚ and a direct vote by an individual shareholder was not permitted by law. This was also contrary to the agreement‚ he said.

The agreement proposed 75% voting in any board-level decision‚ but this was not required since irrespective of shareholding patterns they had agreed to an equal representation “hence no decisions can be taken without consent of both parties”‚ Lodha wrote.

The Economic Times reported Lodha had been arrested for alleged illegal conversion of more than 250-million rupees ($3.87m) in old currency into new notes. This was reportedly part of a money-laundering probe in two high-profile black money cases in the wake of demonetisation.

The New Indian Express reported that Lodha had been granted bail on Monday.

According to the leaked e-mails‚ Lodha also travelled with members of the Gupta family and President Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane from the Oppenheimers’ Fireblade terminal at the OR Tambo airport in May 2015.

The 13 passengers travelling to Mauritius also included Rajesh Gupta and Essa.

In February 2017‚ Business Day reported Fireblade had cut ties with the Gupta family shortly over loading a suitcase containing “suspicious items” onto one of its aircraft.

Sources said the suitcase was suspected of containing diamonds. This has been denied by the Guptas.

In an e-mail from Robbie Irons of Fireblade to acting CEO of Oakbay Investments Ronica Ragavan and Bernhardt de Kock on their departure from the terminal‚ he informs them of a meeting between Fireblade and Zuma regarding a customs and immigration matter.

