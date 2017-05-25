EDWARD HADAS: Why the next financial crisis will be about forex

the net U.S. international investment position – basically the market value of dollars invested from America minus the value of dollars lent to it – first turned negative in 1988. After some gyrations, a firm trend has set in. By 2016, the deficit had reached around 11 percent of global GDP.

That is an awful lot of dollar value at risk. But the development is not surprising. Cross-border trade has increased from 17 percent of world GDP in 1960 to 45 percent today, according to the World Bank. The first horn of the Triffin dilemma explains that this growth leads to more expatriate dollars. The other horn points out that a currency crisis now would be very disruptive.

Suppose some American irresponsibility or arrogance exhausts the patience of the Chinese government, prompting it to sell some of its vast stock of dollar-denominated assets. Others would follow, rushing to currencies still perceived as relatively safe. That creates political discontent in countries such as Japan and Switzerland. Capital controls would come and cross-border trade would go.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Federal Reserve would probably raise interest rates to defend the dollar. Leveraged investors would be forced to sell, creating market mayhem. Big banks could topple over. Though they are better capitalised than a decade ago, they still rely extensively on the ready global availability of supposedly risk-free U.S. government debt.

No one wants that sort of meltdown, especially as there is currently no credible alternative to the dollar. Decades of debate about a possible global currency has produced nothing useful. China’s push to internationalise the yuan has recently gone into reverse.

Fortunately, there has been a strong global political-economic consensus to prevent a meltdown. Witness the coordinated and relatively fast response of global central banks, politicians and regulators to the 2008 financial crisis.

The unity of that global quasi-government is fraying, though. Central bankers have tested politicians’ patience with years of ultra-low rates. And global politics are troubled. President Donald Trump does not generally behave like a believer in cross-border solidarity. The euro zone has become more inward looking. China has become larger but also more nationalistic. Japan has become smaller.

Ultimately, all profound financial problems must have political solutions, because only governments have enough authority to allocate damage and restore confidence. This explains why cross-border financial problems are especially hard to solve – there is no international government to intervene.

The U.S. dollar’s reserve status has withstood numerous shocks and a succession of profligate presidents. If the Triffin dilemma turns into a crisis, though, everyone will wonder why the dollar was allowed to underpin the global economy in a political near-vacuum.

