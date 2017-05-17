GRACA MACHEL: Empower women and grow economies

There is a growing body of evidence which demonstrates that when women do not reach their economic potential, the economies of their countries suffer.

A recent McKinsey Global Institute report found that $12 trillion could be added to global GDP by 2025 by advancing women’s equality. I’m no mathematician, but the calculation is simple: without women participating in the formal economy, our economies do not grow to the extent they could or need to grow.

There are untold benefits for our continent should we really begin to seriously invest in our female employees and women entrepreneurs.

Empowering and educating women is a critical driver to social and economic development on the continent. There is untold benefit for employers to bringing on more women as a part of their workforce. Studies have shown greater access to education and participation by women in male-dominated occupations in Africa could increase worker productivity by up to 25%.

Additionally, a number of studies on teamwork and business strategy reflect that diversity in gender, race, and age of staff result in better decision-making processes and better outcomes.

Women have a unique way of humanizing the cold dynamics of business, and in addition to their core competencies, often bring much-needed “soft skills”, emotional intelligence and empathy to the workplace. It simply makes good business sense to employ women at all levels of the organizational structure.

The increased integration of women in the formal economy has a knock-on effect which elevates the status of women and her perceived value in society at large.

The ability to be in the driving seat and at the helm of decision-making processes shifts patriarchal power dynamics.

A quick scan of societies with high percentages of female participation in the economy reveals that the more influence women hold in the workplace and the more authority their voices hold, the more esteem and respect women tend to be given as a collective outside of the boardroom as well. When women’s contributions are recognized and valued from an economic perspective, a profound social shift and elevation of their status often transpires as a result.