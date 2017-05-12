Everyone except Brian Molefe condemns Brian Molefe's return to Eskom

"The decision therefore to reinstate him in his former position without these matters being resolved is tone deaf to the South African public's absolute exasperation and anger at what seems to be government's lacklustre and lackadaisical approach to dealing decisively with corruption — perceived or real."

The Congress of the People (Cope) said the decision to reinstate Molefe did not come as a surprise.

"Cope is not shocked by the announcement that Brian Molefe is returning back to Eskom. It is now very clear that the Guptas are in control of South Africa‚" said party leader Dennis Bloem.

He said that President Zuma's attempt to give Molefe the top job at the Finance Ministry triggered a public outcry and therefore Molefe had no choice but to take back the helm at the power utility.

"Molefe was hastily sworn in as Member of Parliament by Mr Jacob Zuma because the aim was to take up the position of Finance Minister but because of the rejection by the ANC officials‚ he had to stay as an MP. This is a typical sign of a country fast moving into a banana republic‚" he added.

Bloem asked for an urgent intervention from Minister of Public Enterprise Lynne Brown‚ saying she "has a lot to explain about this matter"‚ and demanded that Brown stop Molefe from resuming his duties at Eskom.

The Democratic Alliance and other groups also criticised Molefe's comeback at Eskom.

