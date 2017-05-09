Business

Another top Treasury official on 'Gupta list' packs his bags

Deputy director general Andrew Donaldson had asked for early retirement‚ said treasury spokesperson Yolisa Tyantsi

09 May 2017 - 10:20 TMG Digital
Andrew Donaldson, deputy director-general in the Treasury. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Andrew Donaldson, deputy director-general in the Treasury. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Another senior official has left national treasury‚ a spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Deputy director general Andrew Donaldson had asked for early retirement‚ said treasury spokesperson Yolisa Tyantsi. His last day was at the end of April.

"He is approaching 60 this year and he had relinquished his responsibilities (as acting head of the Government Technical Advisory Centre GTAC) in December last year‚" Tyantsi told TimesLIVE.

"He wants to pursue academics because he works a lot with academic institutions."

Donaldson's departure follows that of director general Lungisa Fuzile‚ who will leave later this month.

Fuzile and Donaldson had been with treasury for at least 20 years and were highly respected for steering the fiscus through some trying times. They were also believed to be fierce critics of the government's costly nuclear plans.

The Sunday Times reported last year that Donaldson‚ Fuzile and treasury deputy director general Ismail Momoniat were on a list of treasury officials that the Gupta family‚ associates of President Jacob Zuma‚ wanted to get rid of.

-TMG Digital/TimesLIVE

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Another top Treasury official on 'Gupta list' ...
Business
2.
WENDY KNOWLER: Why you should be very careful ...
Business
3.
WATCH: CNN's Amanpour interviews Pravin Gordhan
Business
4.
HARTMUT WINKLER: Inside Zuma's nuclear meltdown
Business

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.