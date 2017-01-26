Despite optimistic predictions the JSE closed weaker on Friday in subdued trade as 2016 fourth-quarter US GDP grew 1.9% rather than the expected 2.2%
The government’s promises of ‘a better life for all’ have not come close to addressing the challenges of the political economy, writes Thabang Motsohi
AU summit expected to consider "withdrawal strategy" to follow if reform demands are not met
The issue has become so worrying that some senior officials are breaking the party’s tradition of closing ranks to deal with internal problems by speaking out
Blyvooruitzicht Gold Mine went into liquidation four years ago, now village residents are left in extreme poverty with no help on the horizon
Changes to the CPI basket will insure that the inflation measurement reflects changes in consumer expenditure since the last reweighting in 2013
Yasaman Hadjibashi doesn’t immediately strike you as a tech geek. But the unassuming 34-year-old, with a mischievous smile and a twinkle in her eyes, is as techie as they come. Barclays Africa’s ...
Consumer comeback for the Foschini Group and not so sparkly time for Rockwell Diamonds, writes Jammie Carr
De Villiers now takes charge of the one-day squad when the five-match series against Sri Lanka begins on Saturday
The effect of lavish lifestyles on the environment needs to be understood, write Peter Wells and Anne Touboulic
