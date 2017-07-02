No decision from Mbete on whether no confidence vote will be done by secret ballot

National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete has not made a decision yet on whether the vote on the motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma will be done by secret ballot, but says it will have no influence on how the ANC votes.

“It really is of no major material basis that technically the vote will be either secret or not secret at the end of the day ANC MPs know how to vote, it’s done it several times so this eighth time it can’t be different. It doesn't matter if its secret or not secret,” Mbete, who is also ANC national chairwoman, said from her party’s point of view.

Opposition parties are of the view that a number of ANC MPs would “vote with their conscience” if the vote was allowed to be done by secret ballot.

The party, however, has said its members would never vote its president out in Parliament.

Speaking to journalists on sidelines of the ANC’s fifth National Policy Conference in Soweto, Johannesburg, she said had written to the various political parties asking for their views on the secret ballot vote.

“I just want to hear their views so that I can also take them into consideration as I’m making the final decision.”

She has given them until July 14 to respond.

Mbete’s office on Sunday announced that the date of the debate on the motion of no confidence had been changed from August 3 to August 8.