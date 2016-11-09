He said when the Constitutional Court found that Zuma had failed to uphold the Constitution when he second-guessed the public protector’s Nkandla report‚ the leadership of the ANC should have found a way of "easing the president out" so that the Constitution could be defended.

"But‚ in particular‚ it would have been very important for an initiative to be taken to let the members of Parliament to find a way of not voting against the Constitution as they did last time around.

"We are now in a situation in which we say vote with the opposition. I think ANC members should vote with their conscience and the ANC must have courage to allow people to do that‚" said Msimang referring to the DA’s motion of no confidence in the president to be debated in the National Assembly on Thursday.

He said the advancement of the ANC was being hindered by actions that had led to the "halving" of the ruling party’s membership.

"The results we saw during the local government elections were a humiliation for an organisation like the ANC.

"Institutions that publicly charge the minister and then decide that ‘we were wrong’ are not advancing the cause of the revolution.

"When Nehawu [National Health Education and Allied Workers Union] says the president must go and Numsa [National Union of Metalworkers of SA] has left‚ you are talking about an organisation that is really seeing parts move away from it."

He said the veterans were happy to meet the leadership of the ANC as announced by Mantashe on Tuesday.

"That is a wonderful thing. That is a small step forward. The issue that is being raised by the veterans is that there is a need to call a national conference to talk about the desperate state of the ANC‚ listen to people who have walked the road‚ get the youth ... to try and steer the way forward for the ANC."

