Here’s the ANC’s chance to show it’s as humble as it claims, says Maimane
DA leader Mmusi Maimane said on Wednesday his party’s no-confidence motion "presents the ANC with an opportunity to show that it is the listening and humble organisation it proclaims to be".
Maimane said the motion also "presents the National Assembly’s 400 members … with a choice between President Jacob Zuma’s continued stranglehold on the country’s constitutional democracy or the development of SA and her people".
The DA chief criticised ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe for saying his party’s motion was "frivolous"‚ and said it "undermines the executive oversight authority of the National Assembly and shows a narrow understanding of the constitution".
After the ANC’s national working committee’ s meeting, Mantashe said on Tuesday that opposition parties pushing a motion of no confidence in Zuma showed "their growing arrogance rather than reality"‚ and said they should not "play to the gallery".
But Maimane said: "The issue of President Zuma is not matter for Luthuli House to deal with internally because the only house with a constitutional mandate and responsibility to act is the National Assembly.
"It is therefore incumbent upon the National Assembly’s ANC members‚ who derive their mandate from the people and constitution‚ to act in terms of the highest law in the land and to respond to the calls of the people for President Zuma to be removed from office."
