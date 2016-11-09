Here’s the ANC’s chance to show it’s as humble as it claims, says Maimane

DA leader Mmusi Maimane said on Wednesday his party’s no-confidence motion "presents the ANC with an opportunity to show that it is the listening and humble organisation it proclaims to be".

Maimane said the motion also "presents the National Assembly’s 400 members … with a choice between President Jacob Zuma’s continued stranglehold on the country’s constitutional democracy or the development of SA and her people".

The DA chief criticised ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe for saying his party’s motion was "frivolous"‚ and said it "undermines the executive oversight authority of the National Assembly and shows a narrow understanding of the constitution".