ANC in eThekwini vows to protect Zuma from ‘regime change’ attempts

The ANC’s largest region, eThekwini, is set to march against what it terms a "regime change agenda" involving a "calculated group of people including institutions and business" seeking to topple President Jacob Zuma.

The move comes as Zuma fights to keep Public Protector Thuli Madonsela’s state capture report under wraps and after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) summonsed both Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and EFF leader Julius Malema in the past three days.

Zuma and his allies’ response to Madonsela’s state capture probe are reminiscent of the approach to her probe on Nkandla, which culminated in the damning Constitutional Court judgment at the end of March which stopped short of finding that the president had breached his oath of office.

The ANC in eThekwini declared in a statement on Thursday that it was "ready to defend" Zuma. This comes as senior party leaders, including treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize, parliamentary leader Jackson Mthembu and Economic Development Minister Ebrahim Patel, came out in support of Gordhan after the NPA announced it had summonsed him to appear in court on November 2 on fraud charges linked to his authorisation of early retirement for Ivan Pillay, a former deputy commissioner at the South African Revenue Service.

"We will meet them pound for pound; the streets have always brought the best in us. President Jacob Zuma is only a strategic hill that is being attacked, the real objective is to impose a weak government in South Africa," the ANC in eThekwini said. "We are tired of the insults and we will not stand idle in the face of this naked provocation. Our revolution in this country is written in blood. As products of heroes and heroines we are ready to lay down our lives in defence of our democratically elected President Jacob Zuma and the country."

It said it would defend Zuma against attempts at "unconstitutional regime change" led by Malema and "peace-time heroes and agents of monopoly capital like Sipho Pityana", the AngoGold Ashanti chairman who has repeatedly called for Zuma to step down. "Let all these peace-time heroes be warned, our patience is running thin. We call upon all the masses of our people in the entire eThekwini region to join the march so that we can send the clearest message that we are ready in our tireless efforts to defend this country amid unprecedented pressures from imperialist forces and their lackeys."

The "anti-regime change march" is set to be held on Saturday in Durban. Should Zuma’s attempt to interdict Madonsela’s report fail, it will be held once the state capture probe is in the public domain.