POLITICS LIVE: Hawks push Nene to testify against Gordhan

10.21

-----

Hawks push Nene to testify against Gordhan

The Sunday Times is reporting that the Hawks interviewed/met with former finance minister, Nhlanhla Nene and his lawyer in Johannesburg on Thursday.

It would seem that the investigation into SARS and Gordhan is picking up pace.

This from the Sunday Times story this morning:

The Hawks are going all-out to build their case against Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, even approaching his predecessor, Nhlanhla Nene, in a bid to make him a state witness.

The Sunday Times can reveal that Hawks investigators met Nene and his lawyer in Johannesburg on Thursday afternoon in a bid to bolster three criminal charges against Gordhan.

But while senior officials at the Hawks claimed that the meeting resulted in Nene agreeing to testify against his successor, a source close to the former minister dismissed this, saying the anti-corruption unit was "on a fishing expedition".

"There was nothing official. They - Nene and his attorney - said the Hawks should send them something in writing and they would respond. The Hawks have not yet written to them. We don't know what the purpose is," said a person close to Nene.

Approached for comment on Friday, Nene said he was "not at liberty to discuss the meeting" with the Hawks.

"I can neither deny nor confirm that it happened," said Nene before declining to answer further questions.