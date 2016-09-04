POLITICS LIVE: Gauteng ANC calls for ANC conference to look into party's implosion

15.39

Gauteng ANC calls for ANC conference to look into party's implosion

Our Times Media digital team is reporting that the Gauteng ANC has called for a "national consultative conference" to assess the state of the ANC and plot the way forward following recent electoral setbacks.

The decisions were taken after an 'extended' provincial executive meeting in Joburg this weekend and appear to have the backing of all local ANC structures.

From the report:

ANC Gauteng Provincial Secretary Hope Mankwana Papo said the meeting had adopted important decisions on how to rebuild the ANC into an effective leader of society that “can unite the people of our country around the agenda for radical social and economic transformation”.

“The most important decision taken by the Extended PEC meeting unanimously is the call for a broad ANC-led Special National Consultative Conference attended by the Alliance as well as different formations and sectors of the democratic movement who are committed to thoroughgoing transformation‚” he said.

This appears to be the first serious effort by an ANC structure to try and get to the bottom of the malaise in the party following its loss of Tshwane, Joburg and Nelson Mandela Bay in the local government election.

But - precisely because of these losses - the Gauteng ANC is weaker than ever and is unlikely to succeed in getting the party to adopt key reforms, including a leadership reshuffle, which would be necessary for it to win back its lost support.

It is notable that the call is for a 'consultative' conference and not an 'elective' conference at which there would be an almighty bust-up over the continued reign of Jacob Zuma. Probably wise.

In any event, it's a bit like calling in the bomb squad after the explosion.

Hawks push Nene to testify against Gordhan

The Sunday Times is reporting that the Hawks interviewed/met with former finance minister, Nhlanhla Nene and his lawyer in Johannesburg on Thursday.

It would seem that the investigation into SARS and Gordhan is picking up pace.

This from the Sunday Times story this morning:

The Hawks are going all-out to build their case against Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, even approaching his predecessor, Nhlanhla Nene, in a bid to make him a state witness.

The Sunday Times can reveal that Hawks investigators met Nene and his lawyer in Johannesburg on Thursday afternoon in a bid to bolster three criminal charges against Gordhan.

But while senior officials at the Hawks claimed that the meeting resulted in Nene agreeing to testify against his successor, a source close to the former minister dismissed this, saying the anti-corruption unit was "on a fishing expedition".

"There was nothing official. They - Nene and his attorney - said the Hawks should send them something in writing and they would respond. The Hawks have not yet written to them. We don't know what the purpose is," said a person close to Nene.

Approached for comment on Friday, Nene said he was "not at liberty to discuss the meeting" with the Hawks.

"I can neither deny nor confirm that it happened," said Nene before declining to answer further questions.