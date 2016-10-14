LETTER: Procurement reforms

The latest utterances by President Jacob Zuma during his address to the Black Business Council, where he indicated that government will be scrapping the Preferential Procurement Policy Framework Act (PPPFA), smacks of a hidden agenda. It comes hardly a year after the Treasury issued revised PPPFA regulations for public comment. We are told that the new proposed Public Procurement Bill will fast-track the political buzz phrase "radical economic transformation".

The proposed reforms in government procurement emanate from the economic anxieties of tenderpreneurs. It is no wonder we have been subjected to Manyi’s illogical arguments that the need to scrap the PPPFA is as a result of the slow pace of economic transformation.

Nothing is further from the truth — the PPPFA has been the society’s shield against the looting practices of this politically connected black business elite.

I suspect two things from Manyi’s campaign against the chief procurement officer. First, the reforms are meant to weaken his office and make it more difficult to counter tender corruption. Second, the goal is to replace Brown with somebody who is more pliant.

Lazola Vabaza

Pretoria