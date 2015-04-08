A weaker dollar, positive emerging-market sentiment and a higher gold price are driving the rand; insurers end the week softer; retailer Massmart plummets 8.14%
Technology can enhance both teaching and learning, but if it isn’t evaluated or supported properly, it could be a poor purchase, writes Simon Lind
China’s economy grew faster than expected in the first three months of 2017, after record credit growth, a massive property boom and higher infrastructure spend
Sisulu arrived in Keiskammahoek on Friday morning‚ to launch a newly established branch named after former ANC president rev ZR Mahabane
Amid competition from Amazon, H&M and Zara, Bebe is liquidating merchandise and its store fixtures without specifying any future plans
Reserve Bank governor says the new finance minister, who is currently on a road show in the US, has a competent team at his disposal
The Tesla founder got 5.27-million stock options in 2012, tied to value targets; Musk has until 2022 to reach the final targets and cash in
Pharma companies caught between their obligation to shareholders and the moral duty to provide medicines at an affordable price
Fifa’s ex-president says a comeback is possible for his former ally; Blatter is serving a six-year ban from football over a payment he authorised to Platini in 2011
The increasingly popular Stars of Sandstone festival offers a unique peak into SA’s rail heritage
