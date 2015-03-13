Market heavyweight Naspers is in record territory amid market talk Tencent is set to increase the number WeChat users it has in China
What happens when citizens have nowhere left to go?
‘One of our interlocutors in Washington told us Trump and his team did not expect to win. They have election programmes but are not prepared for how to move on’
Cyril Ramaphosa made several veiled attacks on Jacob Zuma, who’s backing his ex-wife Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, for the presidency
The gold producer needed 75% approval for the deal and rights issue, but garnered votes of approval for more than 80% for all the resolutions
Indicator numbers are in line with expectations for the economy to grow more than 1% in 2017, but many economists have revised down their growth forecasts
Despite having a dance and acting background, Nicqui Galaktiou has gone on to found and direct an attorneys’ firm
Autocrats have beaten democrats in bond markets
Bookmakers take note as the legendary trainer lines up ‘very competitive’ racehorse
Essayist Pankaj Mishra presents wrenching confirmation that humankind is irrational and cannot govern self-interest in a manner that overrides primordial motivations
