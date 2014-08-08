Leon Kirkinis

There was a net inflow of R3.5bn into local bonds last week, the biggest net inflow in four weeks
What happens when citizens have nowhere left to go?
It’s looking good for the euro area and there’s every chance it will stay that way — something ECB policy makers will take into account when they meet this week
Cyril Ramaphosa made several veiled attacks on Jacob Zuma, who’s backing his ex-wife Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, for the presidency
In 2016, Volvo completed a reorganisation to cut annual spending by 10-billion kronor from 2012 levels, while demand for trucks in Europe has increased
The Bank’s predictor of business conditions for the next six months has risen, suggesting the economy remains on track for 1% growth
Despite having a dance and acting background, Nicqui Galaktiou has gone on to found and direct an attorneys’ firm
Autocrats have beaten democrats in bond markets
Bookmakers take note as the legendary trainer lines up ‘very competitive’ racehorse
Essayist Pankaj Mishra presents wrenching confirmation that humankind is irrational and cannot govern self-interest in a manner that overrides primordial motivations
