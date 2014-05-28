Dirk Groenewald

The local currency hits session highs of R13.15 to the dollar, from lows of R13.9 last week, easing inflation concerns
Gwede Mantashe criticises ‘do-as-I-say-and-not-as-I-do’ attitude by the DA, and Brian Molefe’s golden handshake is incomparable to Whitey Basson’s
All audited facilities receive non-compliance and/or improvement compliance notices; DA ‘appalled’ that not one hospital is compliant in worker and patient safety
Political analyst Prince Mashele says the Freedom Movement is planning a gathering on April 27 at Freedom Park in Pretoria
A weekly round up of the hottest international retail and consumer news
TransUnion AIS’s vehicle pricing index notes an upswing in used vehicle and predicts the industry will fall short of WesBank’s forecast of a 1.7% increase in sales in 2017
Thabani ‘Rodger’ Motshwa is a barman at the Stanley Beer Yard at 44 Stanley tells Margaret Harris, however, that his dream is to eventually study mechanical engineering
Looming financial storms are likely to hit the interest payment bill, already government’s second-biggest expense
The bowler also gives team a bit more batting depth, coach says
Slow, outdated computers and intermittent internet connections demoralise workers, a survey has revealed
Please login or register to comment.