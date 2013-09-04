Dube Tshidi

Volumes were low with the values of trade at R10bn at the close‚ from R19bn on Thursday
Complex global challenges require new approaches to research and policy formulation, writes Piyushi Kotecha
Asylum seekers held in South Pacific island camps will undergo "extreme vetting" before entry into the US
Sisulu arrived in Keiskammahoek on Friday morning‚ to launch a newly established branch named after former ANC president rev ZR Mahabane
Amid competition from Amazon, H&M and Zara, Bebe is liquidating merchandise and its store fixtures without specifying any future plans
Reserve Bank governor says the new finance minister, who is currently on a road show in the US, has a competent team at his disposal
The Tesla founder got 5.27-million stock options in 2012, tied to value targets; Musk has until 2022 to reach the final targets and cash in
Pharma companies caught between their obligation to shareholders and the moral duty to provide medicines at an affordable price
It was Simbine’s fifth sub-10 of the season so far and the 12th of his career
Kentridge’s Heads series sells for R5.7m
