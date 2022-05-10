Opinion / Columnists JOHAN STEYN: Generalists take the lead at the end of the era of specialisation ‘Tenure’ is a concept of a bygone era. ‘Pivot, change and adaptation’ characterise the modern career landscape B L Premium

“What kind of job do you want to do one day?” This is one of the interesting questions children discuss among themselves. My son is now at the age where this topic features often when his friends visit after school. I listen in with interest.

They naturally want to do audacious things. Some aim to become superheroes. Others, soldiers or firefighters. A heroic life journey seems to be an inborn dream in children. ..