Opinion / Columnists CHARMAIN NAIDOO: Life is no longer a beach, thanks to coronavirus strain 501.V2 The best laid travel plans were outwitted, outplayed and outsmarted by a sometimes deadly virus that keeps changing course BL PREMIUM

In a normal world, I’d be walking on a beach right now, my feet gloriously enrobed in sand; my nose sniffing out the ozone like a bloodhound on the scent. Instead, I’ve lost money, infuriated a dear friend, and robbed myself of the chance to dip my desperate toes in the Indian Ocean.

It’s official: 2021 has kicked off badly...