CHARMAIN NAIDOO: As a mother dies, a black-eared starling comes to visit From loving family Christmases to one that altered them forever, this year is about (safe) festivity and friends

Planning Christmas in the middle of a pandemic, in the time of Covid-19 is, to say the least, fraught with logistical and emotional obstacles.

I have not had a family Christmas — my own family, that is — since my mother died 20 Christmases ago. What I have done is gone to other people’s families, or snuck off on lone jaunts to far away places...