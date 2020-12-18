CHARMAIN NAIDOO: As a mother dies, a black-eared starling comes to visit
From loving family Christmases to one that altered them forever, this year is about (safe) festivity and friends
18 December 2020 - 05:00
Planning Christmas in the middle of a pandemic, in the time of Covid-19 is, to say the least, fraught with logistical and emotional obstacles.
I have not had a family Christmas — my own family, that is — since my mother died 20 Christmases ago. What I have done is gone to other people’s families, or snuck off on lone jaunts to far away places...
