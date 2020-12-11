Opinion / Columnists CHARMAIN NAIDOO: There is ho, ho, hope for an entrepreneurial future New thinking, even in academia, means a side hustle becoming a business and being a boss rather than a minion BL PREMIUM

They are everywhere, the naysayers who are gloomy about our future and depressed about our unemployment figures and the parlous state of our economy.

Perhaps they have reason to feel a little blue as they watch our economy on life support, Covid-like, struggling to breathe and in danger of succumbing to a host of pre-existing conditions that could hamper survival. ..