CHARMAIN NAIDOO: There is ho, ho, hope for an entrepreneurial future
New thinking, even in academia, means a side hustle becoming a business and being a boss rather than a minion
11 December 2020 - 05:00
They are everywhere, the naysayers who are gloomy about our future and depressed about our unemployment figures and the parlous state of our economy.
Perhaps they have reason to feel a little blue as they watch our economy on life support, Covid-like, struggling to breathe and in danger of succumbing to a host of pre-existing conditions that could hamper survival. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now