CHARMAIN NAIDOO: Ethiopia is a land of mysticism, making its conflicts a mystery

Wandering around the vast Mercato, Africa’s largest open air market in the capital Addis Ababa, I saw evidence of the war everywhere: men without limbs; battle scarred men and women; people blind, physically battered, exhausted.

I saw brutalised Ethiopians as I sat at coffee bars in Addis, sipping on a cup of locally grown Yirgacheffe or Sidamo coffee. And while I drank the coffee, brewed in a hissing, steaming Lavazza machine, I could not help but marvel at just how much of an influence Italy has had on this country, despite its very short colonisation stay.

History records that in 1935, Benito Mussolini’s army invaded and occupied Ethiopia, but not for long. Emperor Haile Selassie appealed to the League of Nations for help in resisting the Italians and, in 1941, was successful in booting them out.

If only that fortitude could be harnessed now.

If only Ethiopian leaders could draw on the astonishing historical advantage that saw them send the Italians packing and put an end to these flare-ups that resulted in the pitiful displacement of people. They need to stop before it is too late to turn back — as has happened and is happening in Syria or South Sudan — where things have ratcheted up to a level of rage that is seemingly inextinguishable.

Africa’s newest war zone started with a missile attack by the TPLF on Eritrea in the middle of November Now, former enemies, Eritrea and Ethiopia, have ganged up on neighbouring Tigray and, already, hundreds of soldiers and civilians have died.

The greatest sadness is the forced flight of ordinary people, the vast majority of whom want nothing more than to live their lives peacefully, to earn their crust, to educate their children.

So far (this time round), an estimated 40,000 people have had to leave their homes and seek safety in neighbouring Sudan. They join those people displaced during the last war and still in camps on the Eritrean border. That means more refugees fleeing their land, escaping to somewhere they are not wanted, adding to the burden of the already distressed populations in those neighbouring countries.

According to the UN, nearly 2-million people in the region now need assistance, twice as many as before the fighting. This week, the UN warned of the effect of severe food shortages on the Eritrean refugees housed in camps in the Tigray region as they asked for access to deliver food, medicine and other aid to the area.

There are about 80-million people — war refugees — who have been forcibly displaced in the world. Well, now there are more. More children to grow up with uncertain futures, more homeless people reliant on the goodness of relief agencies. It’s a crying shame. And it doesn’t need to be so.

This latest violence comes as Ethiopia’s economy is in excellent shape. Projected growth for 2020 stands at 7% to 9% and the country has been identified as one of the fastest growing economies in the world. How’s this for an astonishing statistic: growth has averaged 10.3% a year since 2006, nearly double the regional average of 5.4%.

Why divert money to fund an unnecessary war when there are displaced people to help work their way out of refugee camps from the last insurgence?

War also threatens some of the world’s most famous ancient ruins. Tigray is home to Aksum known for its tall, carved obelisks, relics from the ancient Kingdom of Aksum. The Aksumite empire existed from about 80BCE to 825ACE, with Aksum being a major player on the commercial route between the Roman empire and ancient India.

It even had its own currency. Aksumites erected monumental stelae, the giant obelisks serving as religious symbols in times that pre-date Christianity. A granite column that stands at 27m is the largest structure of its kind in the world.

Then there’s the centuries-old St Mary of Zion Christian church, thought to have housed the Ark of the Covenant. It remains a place to which pilgrims flock, not least to visit the Chapel of the Tablet, said to be home to the Ark today.

This ancient city with it tombs and castles and gloriously tall stone needles tells the story of an important part of the history of our continent. It needs to be given the same reverential treatment as we reserve for places such as Notre-Dame, the Paris cathedral that had the world weeping as it was (in part) destroyed by fire in April 2019.

That French Gothic architectural building dates back to just 1345. Aksum is older, and perhaps, needs a little more kindness and respect?

Imagine long queues of tourists lining up to pay money to visit these sites rather than refugees lining up to receive food or medicine.