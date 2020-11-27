CHARMAIN NAIDOO: For girls in Africa life really is The Hunger Games
There is an old Somali saying: A girl should either be married or in a grave — and, sadly, that country and many others in Africa are doing precious little to protect their girls
27 November 2020 - 05:00
Somebody once described the life of young African girls as being like dystopian film The Hunger Games, in which everybody you know watches while you fight increasingly difficult battles for your survival.
That this week sees the start of the UN’s 16 days of activism against gender-based violence (GBV) drives the message home. The week also included the UN’s international day for the elimination of violence against women...
