CHARMAIN NAIDOO: Trump and his trolls reveal a terrifying tribalism From maniacal QAnon conspiracists to misogynists, racists and liars, more than 70-million people voted for Donald Trump — that's a lot of people to have in one's court

QAnon: a far-right conspiracy theory [organisation] that believes a cabal of Satanist paedophiles is running a global child sex-trafficking ring and plotting against (ousted at the polls) US President (until January 20 2021) Donald Trump who is fighting the cabal.

Trump trolls, take note: your QAnon hero could yet start a world war before he leaves office. Out of pure spite. Just because he lost...