CHARMAIN NAIDOO: A fish rots from the head, as Trump so perfectly proved
Just as one man can inspire a school, its pupils and its community, so can one man create despair, encourage hate and enable cruelty
13 November 2020 - 05:00
I grew up in a time, in a culture, where old people were revered. Respect for one’s elders was drummed into children: in the kitchen over masala scrambled eggs; on the playground eating curried tinned-fish sandwiches; in friends houses eating sticky sweet rice over maths homework pages.
What did respect look like? Being obedient and doing old people’s bidding; massaging gnarled old feet or pressing down with elbows on creaking shoulders; making endless cups of tea; fetching reading glasses or glasses of water; running errands; carrying messages — often unpleasant ones that roused anger in the receiver.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now