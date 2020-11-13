Opinion / Columnists CHARMAIN NAIDOO: A fish rots from the head, as Trump so perfectly proved Just as one man can inspire a school, its pupils and its community, so can one man create despair, encourage hate and enable cruelty BL PREMIUM

I grew up in a time, in a culture, where old people were revered. Respect for one’s elders was drummed into children: in the kitchen over masala scrambled eggs; on the playground eating curried tinned-fish sandwiches; in friends houses eating sticky sweet rice over maths homework pages.

What did respect look like? Being obedient and doing old people’s bidding; massaging gnarled old feet or pressing down with elbows on creaking shoulders; making endless cups of tea; fetching reading glasses or glasses of water; running errands; carrying messages — often unpleasant ones that roused anger in the receiver.