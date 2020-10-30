CHARMAIN NAIDOO: Oktobermaand, when the Highveld comes to life, but when dad died
Indian men’s hearts — no matter how big or how kind — are known as widow-makers
30 October 2020 - 05:00
My father handled illness badly. It wasn’t so much that he complained about feeling poorly, which he did. Or that he refused to be compliant with the doctor’s orders, which he was.
It was more a case of his not knowing how to be sick. Should he lie down or sit up in bed? Should he read or listen to the radio? Close his eyes or keep them open? My mother often laughed at what she called his practising how to be a patient, though there was nothing patient about his sick-bed rehearsals. He genuinely struggled about how to play the role of a man who had had a heart attack.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now