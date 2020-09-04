Opinion / Columnists CHARMAIN NAIDOO: Ramaphosa proves he has teeth — so let’s feel his bite! Four years after assaulting the DA’s Rayno Kayser, the ANC tells Andile Lungisa to resign. More of that, please BL PREMIUM

The week began with us all breathing a communal sigh of relief as we heard that President Cyril Ramaphosa is truly in charge, and that he has the solid backing of the ANC national executive committee (NEC) after last weekend’s meeting. At last we have hope! And that’s all we need, really.

For me, that hope lit up when it was revealed that the president and his closest allies wanted four criminally charged ANC public representatives to step aside from their positions in line with the ANC constitution. And they succeeded.