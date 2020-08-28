CHARMAIN NAIDOO: Covid Lessons — who we will become when 2020 is done
During this pandemic pause we have become inexorably different and this will, whether we like it or not, manifest as changed behaviour in the future
28 August 2020 - 05:10
Yesterday I booked a pedicure for Tuesday next week. The friend I was with murmured, “Enough now,” as I effusively thanked the attendant for letting me be one of three women allowed in the well-ventilated salon.
Still, it was hard to contain my excitement: I am going to be physically touched for the first time in six months and I’m quite giddy about it.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now