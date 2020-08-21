Opinion / Columnists CHARMAIN NAIDOO: Birtherism is back; may ‘blindian’ Kamala Devi Harris kick its butt The US vice-presidential Democrat candidate is not black enough for, it turns out, white, right-wing commentators BL PREMIUM

I watched Trevor Noah interview Kamala Harris at the height of her unsuccessful Democratic Party presidential primaries campaign this week.

In December, after a hard-push and 11 months on the road, Harris finally bowed out of the presidential race.