CHARMAIN NAIDOO: Freedom in the time of pyjamas and velour pants
Pre-coronavirus trends meant being spoilt for choice; now, the uniform of captivity means Facebook offering you an endless feed of hoodies
14 August 2020 - 05:05
Around this time, spring, in 2015, I wrote a column I titled “Less is More”. In it I recorded the zeitgeist of the season — fashions changed so frequently back then, my column reflected the spirit of the age. I am being only a little facetious.
In the future, there will be More (Before2020), 2020, and Less (After2020).
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now