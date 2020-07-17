CHARMAIN NAIDOO: Jittery, neurotic — or just insight into the reality of a world gone mad
Memories of a nervous mother while in bed during the day without power (metaphysically and electrically) during a winter of frightening discontent
17 July 2020 - 05:05
Take the dem out of pandemic and you’re left with panic. Almost six months in for us South Africans, this has turned out to be an endurance test, not a short sprint or even a marathon. Those end.
I wonder what my mother, the Panic Princess of Northern Natal (before KwaZulu-Natal) would have made of this pandemic, the dread magnified by the coldest winter in my memory and heightened by no-end-in-sight load-shedding.
