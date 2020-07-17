Opinion / Columnists CHARMAIN NAIDOO: Jittery, neurotic — or just insight into the reality of a world gone mad Memories of a nervous mother while in bed during the day without power (metaphysically and electrically) during a winter of frightening discontent BL PREMIUM

Take the dem out of pandemic and you’re left with panic. Almost six months in for us South Africans, this has turned out to be an endurance test, not a short sprint or even a marathon. Those end.

I wonder what my mother, the Panic Princess of Northern Natal (before KwaZulu-Natal) would have made of this pandemic, the dread magnified by the coldest winter in my memory and heightened by no-end-in-sight load-shedding.