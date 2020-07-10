Opinion / Columnists CHARMAIN NAIDOO: Masking the real heroes of Covid-19 Once health workers don that mask, they are superheroes; people that don't wear them, or not properly, are the villains of this storied pandemic BL PREMIUM

The hero. All through history we’ve searched for those exemplary characters we considered heroic, whose extraordinariness we hope to see reflected in our own lives, making us want to do better, to be better.

They come in various guises: the fearless warrior; the pious religious miracle-makers; those who’ve shown stamina and prowess in the sporting arena; the politicians who steered the tiller through a crisis, such as Winston Churchill did for Britain during and after the war.