CHARMAIN NAIDOO: Resignation begets a false sense of Covid-19 security Are you Covid-conservative or Covid-lite? Let the judgment of other's lockdown laxity begin!

When we went into lockdown in late March, there were, give or take, a million confirmed cases of coronavirus in the world.

At the time — I think of March and April as the early days, the panic weeks, the uncertain months — we scuttled into survival mode, super-stocking up, getting ready to hibernate like bears in winter. We were fighting for our lives.