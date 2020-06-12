CHARMAIN NAIDOO: Resignation begets a false sense of Covid-19 security
Are you Covid-conservative or Covid-lite? Let the judgment of other’s lockdown laxity begin!
12 June 2020 - 05:05
When we went into lockdown in late March, there were, give or take, a million confirmed cases of coronavirus in the world.
At the time — I think of March and April as the early days, the panic weeks, the uncertain months — we scuttled into survival mode, super-stocking up, getting ready to hibernate like bears in winter. We were fighting for our lives.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now