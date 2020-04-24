Opinion / Columnists CHARMAIN NAIDOO: Let them eat (store-bought and cooked) chicken! Denying smoking, drinking and hot-food under the Covid-19 lockdown smacks of a nanny state when South African grown-ups can, surely, moderate their own intake BL PREMIUM

Political philosopher Thomas Hobbes (1588-1679) would have approved of the overreaching Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

Hobbes believed the only true and correct form of government was absolute monarchy, the king’s right to wield supreme and unchecked power over his subjects. After all, his view of humans — a concept shared, it seems, by our own Dlamini-Zuma — is that they are unlikely to be able to think for themselves.