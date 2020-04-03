Opinion / Columnists CHARMAIN NAIDOO: Diary of a (mad woman) Covid-19 Lockdown At home alone, life swings from introspective meditation to the joy of online visits. And then there’s the crying... BL PREMIUM

The Day Before Lockdown: Thursday

7am: The streets were crowded with joggers and walkers, all of us getting in our last gulp of fresh air outdoors, surrounded by tall trees and shrubbery and a spectacular array of juicy succulents. It was a particularly lovely morning, overhung by a cerulean sky covered with white wisps of cloud, the damp emerald grass glinting under dewdrops. The earth smelt fresh after last night’s rain, 9mm according to Edmarie, the weather monitor in my apartment building in Johannesburg’s best-kept secret suburb, Birdhaven.