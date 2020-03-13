Opinion / Columnists CHARMAIN NAIDOO: The loss of touch as Covid-19 refills holy fonts with fear No touching, no hugging, no physical interaction — the coronavirus is, possibly forever, changing the way humans interact BL PREMIUM

People talk to each other through filters — their smartphone; social media platforms such as Snapchat, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, WhatsApp ...

Real, face-to-face time is rare and getting rarer. We humans are disconnecting from each other. And it’s dehumanising us and turning us into robot-like automatons.