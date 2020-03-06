Opinion / Columnists CHARMAIN NAIDOO: The times they are a-changing, so why aren’t politicans? It’s hard not to be ageist when SA politicians’ average age is 65 while that of the people they govern is 19 BL PREMIUM

I am asking myself this question a lot these days: What is missing from political leadership in the world? How did we end up with someone like Donald Trump becoming the most powerful man in the developed world?

And so I ask: Who should the Americans, the self-proclaimed leaders of the Western world, be choosing as their leader to take them — and us — into the next phase of history?