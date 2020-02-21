Opinion / Columnists CHARMAIN NAIDOO: Death, divorce and a new address amounts to a decade of Stress! Count the ways to be stressed — moving house; losing a job; losing a loved one; load-shedding — and you'll find you run out of fingers fast BL PREMIUM

I shouldn’t have, but I Googled the five noticeable symptoms of stress and, of course, find myself displaying all five.

I’m anxious and angry which is a lethal combination — especially when you’re driving. Screaming at other drivers, hooting one’s horn and using hand gestures on Johannesburg’s roads is not sensible at any time. But when you do it in profound, apoplectic rage, you run the risk of being killed. Or yelled at with profanities that are foul enough to ruin an already bad day