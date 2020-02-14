Opinion / Columnists CHARMAIN NAIDOO: The fevered fear of plague politics, fed by films Television images show empty streets; empty restaurants; empty metro stations; empty trains. It’s exactly as depicted in apocalyptic scenes from dystopian futures BL PREMIUM

A dear friend, in Lisbon, fulfilling the requirements of his golden visa application before taking the obligatory language proficiency test, is sick.

He wasn’t when he left home. “I’m going back to school — Até logo,” (“See you later”) he texted from OR Tambo as he headed out of the country.