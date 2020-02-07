Opinion / Columnists TOM EATON: Show some pity, Zuma may well have Shaik Syndrome Former president may have same condition as Schabir Shaik and be forced to spend the next few years playing golf BL PREMIUM

It looks odd. It does. When Jacob Zuma’s lawyers hand over a sick note explaining why he can’t appear at his corruption trial, and his doctor has filled in the block marked “Layman’s diagnosis” by writing down “medical condition”, there’s just something about the whole thing that starts making you feel that maybe, just maybe, this isn’t the sworn testimony of the Pope.

Inevitably, the sick note in question — apparently found at the bottom of a Grade 2’s school bag, hung up to dry so it didn’t smell too badly of fermented orange juice, and the worst of the Marmite smears mostly scraped off — has raised suspicions that Zuma is trying to do what he does best. No, not hollowing out the justice system and transforming the economy into a patronage machine for his buddies. The other thing. Avoiding prosecution.