CHARMAIN NAIDOO: Fashion’s natural born colours need to breathe
In a fashion-obsessed world, and SA an ablution-obsessed country, we need to rethink our wearing and washing habits
Last July, Chip Bergh, CEO of Levi’s — the brand synonymous with, and makers of, the first jeans — told a CNN reporter that he had never washed his 10-year-old denim jeans. They were invented as workmen’s clothing and certainly not meant to be washed after every wear. But, I can hear you say: a decade!?
From Bergh’s account, all jeans need is time in the freezer (that is not a predictive text error) and they’re good to go.
My mother’s rule was that clothes should be worn several times before washing. Between wears, they should be hung in the sunshine; my mum thought that exposure to bright light sanitised the clothes, killed odours. Granted, it was a time when all laundry was done by hand. And, after hand-washing everything, including heavy sheets and duvets and curtain, they were all dried on a line in our back yard.
There were no tumble-dryers in common usage in 1950s households!
This week there was a concatenation of events that though, seemingly unrelated, pointed to where we are in terms of trying to save our tormented, ailing planet. Clothes wise.
There’s so much wrong with rich actors driving sustainability — especially in fashion — when they are at the root of excess
Actor Joaquin Phoenix who (brilliantly) played the Joker in the eponymous movie was widely reported to have pledged to wear the same Stella McCartney suit for all movie awards ceremonies he attends this year. And he has been/will be at them all: Screen Actors Guild, Baftas, Golden Globes, Oscars… (That he will get the Oscar for his performance as the creepy man who would become the fictional DC Comics character, I have no doubt.)
Of course, McCartney was delighted, tweeting “This man is a winner… wearing custom Stella because he chooses to make choices for the future of the planet. He has also chosen to wear this same Tux for the entire award season to reduce waste. I am proud to join forces with you… x Stella.”
And there you have it.
Phoenix will notch up thousands of air travel miles, but he will be wearing the same clothes? I hope he doesn’t dry-clean them between award ceremonies, because surely that will defeat the purpose? Which brings me precisely to McCartney’s call for planet saving measures: don’t wash your clothes too often.
She has been quoted as saying: “Basically, in life, rule of thumb: if you don’t absolutely have to clean anything, don’t clean it.” Her tip? Let the dirt dry, and then brush it off.
To wash or not to wash?
I have two male friends who change their shirts three times a day. Three times a day! That’s 21 (more if you consider their daily gym clothing changes) washes a week; 21 loads of wasted washing machine detergent-laden water spewing into our water supply.
I started looking for, and found, why washing too often is bad for the planet. Here’s a comment from someone at an advocacy group called Plastic Soup Foundation, who says regular shop-bought clothing has large amounts of synthetic materials such as polyester and acrylic.
When clothes are washed, Laura Sánchez says, about 9-million plastic microfibres are released into the environment.
There’s another thing being brought to our attention by climate-change activists, and generally right-minded human beings! There are just too many clothes on the planet. We’re obsessed. We shop all the time — more, more, more. We discard garments that are perfectly wearable. At what environmental cost?
We’re lured into shops where clothes are made cheaply and we’re enticed to buy. The fashion industry is contributing to the destruction of the Earth. I read that in 2018 (apparently a frequent occurrence for big brands) H&M, the High Street fashion outlet that promises more fashion for your buck, burnt $4.3bn worth of unsellable stock. The financial press at the time reported that this giant pile of clothes was what didn’t sell after months of being on sale.
Think of the waste! The raw material needed for those clothes; the human labour necessary to cut and stitch; the trucks and ships and planes needed to distribute… And all for what? To go up in smoke — releasing more greenhouse gases to increase global warming!
The 2020 Baftas dress code called for sustainable fashion that most people took to mean wearing clothes you’ve worn before. What a novel concept for the super rich. It’s something we mere mortals have been doing for a while.
Still, we are all — rich and poor — to blame for over-buying. If you can buy a T-shirt for the price of two cappuccinos, the temptation to throw stuff that you don’t like away is huge.
You know things are changing when that fashion bible, Vogue Magazine, dedicates its January 2020 edition to values. The opposite of value? Disposability. Here’s a Vogue headline: “The future of fashion is circular: Why the 2020s will be about making new clothes out of old ones.”
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, got the memo. She turned up at the Baftas wearing a gorgeous, but old, Alexander McQueen gold gown she first wore on a royal visit to Malaysia in 2012. (The miracle for me is that, three children later, she still fits into that gown!)
There’s so much wrong with rich actors driving sustainability — especially in fashion — when they are at the root of excess. Still, I suppose they have the ability to push the agenda on a global platform, an agenda that really needs to be pushed.
A few years ago on a trip to Sierra Leone I came across a pair of genuine (barely worn) Armani sand-coloured trousers, on sale in the marketplace for the equivalent of 1$. I learnt then that giant bales of used clothing are sent to African countries from Europe and America, for distribution to “the poor”.
We live in an upside down, crazy world.
My advice? Take my mother’s advice: hang your worn clothes in the sunshine to clean them and only wash after every third or fourth wear. Keep your old clothes, repurpose them if necessary. Buy only what is essential to enhance your wardrobe (having 20 white shirts is excessive!). Pay attention! The planet needs you to pay attention to what is happening around you.