CHARMAIN NAIDOO: Fashion’s natural born colours need to breathe

Actor Joaquin Phoenix who (brilliantly) played the Joker in the eponymous movie was widely reported to have pledged to wear the same Stella McCartney suit for all movie awards ceremonies he attends this year. And he has been/will be at them all: Screen Actors Guild, Baftas, Golden Globes, Oscars… (That he will get the Oscar for his performance as the creepy man who would become the fictional DC Comics character, I have no doubt.)

Of course, McCartney was delighted, tweeting “This man is a winner… wearing custom Stella because he chooses to make choices for the future of the planet. He has also chosen to wear this same Tux for the entire award season to reduce waste. I am proud to join forces with you… x Stella.”

And there you have it.

Phoenix will notch up thousands of air travel miles, but he will be wearing the same clothes? I hope he doesn’t dry-clean them between award ceremonies, because surely that will defeat the purpose? Which brings me precisely to McCartney’s call for planet saving measures: don’t wash your clothes too often.

She has been quoted as saying: “Basically, in life, rule of thumb: if you don’t absolutely have to clean anything, don’t clean it.” Her tip? Let the dirt dry, and then brush it off.

To wash or not to wash?

I have two male friends who change their shirts three times a day. Three times a day! That’s 21 (more if you consider their daily gym clothing changes) washes a week; 21 loads of wasted washing machine detergent-laden water spewing into our water supply.

I started looking for, and found, why washing too often is bad for the planet. Here’s a comment from someone at an advocacy group called Plastic Soup Foundation, who says regular shop-bought clothing has large amounts of synthetic materials such as polyester and acrylic.

When clothes are washed, Laura Sánchez says, about 9-million plastic microfibres are released into the environment.

There’s another thing being brought to our attention by climate-change activists, and generally right-minded human beings! There are just too many clothes on the planet. We’re obsessed. We shop all the time — more, more, more. We discard garments that are perfectly wearable. At what environmental cost?