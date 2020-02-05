Opinion / Columnists WILLIAM GUMEDE: Life should be made easier for SA’s shrinking tax base The 5-million registered individual taxpayers also pay a third tax, called administrative tax — the taxes utilities charge for water, electricity and sanitation BL PREMIUM

SA’s individual and corporate tax base is shrinking. Fewer and fewer taxpaying individuals and corporates are contributing the bulk of taxes, while large numbers of companies are collapsing and taxpaying individuals are becoming unemployed because of the mismanaged economy.

At the same time there are very little returns on taxes for the individuals and corporates who are paying these taxes — public services are often non-existent, police are ineffective and most of the tax income is siphoned off through corruption, mismanagement and waste.