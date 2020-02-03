Opinion / Columnists JUSTICE MALALA: Zweli Mkhize and Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu should fall on their swords over nepotistic crimes Stealing our money to redistribute it to their family members is par for the course for ANC officials BL PREMIUM

The nightmare is not that SA politicians — at least those in power — are corrupt. Right now that is the least of our worries. The nightmare, the stuff that wakes one up sweating at night, is that these politicians actually believe that corrupt action and its rewards are their right, their reward and their entitlement. They see absolutely nothing wrong with what they do. They are surprised at the fact that citizens are shocked by their behaviour.

You see, if someone is corrupt you can deal with it. You can lay charges, you can set the law enforcement agencies upon them, you can condemn them. Yet when they believe and are treated by their peers as though nothing wrong has happened, this is the nightmare. You are in truly uncharted waters here; you are lost; you are well and truly in trouble.