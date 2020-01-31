Opinion / Columnists TOM EATON: Follow your bliss and fly SAA, just have a Plan B in place This isn’t the first time we’ve been told flying SAA is our civic duty, but it was startling to see it coming from Thuli Madonsela BL PREMIUM

Just when the collapse of SAA couldn’t get stranger it’s time to return to your seat, fasten your seat belt and bounce over one of the more peculiar bits of turbulence the whole fiasco has thrown into our path.

On Wednesday afternoon, Biznews’s Alec Hogg posted a picture on Twitter, sent to him by a reader who had taken it the night before on an SAA flight to London, showing empty rows of seats marching away into the distance. “He says Economy was virtually empty, estimates only 15 passengers,” added Hogg.