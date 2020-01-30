Opinion / Columnists TONY LEON: Hot-air populists ice out the realities of a planet in crisis BL PREMIUM

SA received an icy warning of its global dip from The Money Show host Bruce Whitfield, reporting from the World Economic Forum (WEF) shindig. “Davos is depressing — SA is barely here,” he lamented across the airwaves, contrasting the current invisibility with our golden yesteryears when “we used to have a very dominant position”.

At one level, our off-piste downhill run is entirely self-created: we cannot guarantee continuous electricity and we are firing up coal power stations in a world that regards fossil fuels with the same anathema as it once did apartheid. Together with our recent growth downgrade from the World Bank, neither is likely to get investor pulses racing.