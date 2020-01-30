JONATHAN JANSEN: Finding our better selves to embrace Enoch and Triphin
30 January 2020 - 09:45
Sometimes, thankfully, we embrace the African refugee.
Two African refugee children found unexpected embrace in xenophobic SA. The one was, of course, Enoch Mpianzi, the newly enrolled grade 8 pupil from Parktown Boys’ High School who drowned in the Crocodile River while his teachers brushed off his absence after a watersport event. Enoch’s parents fled to SA from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, a murderous hotbed of gangsters in suits who not only stole elections but exterminated hundreds of thousands of Hutu refugees from nearby Rwanda.
