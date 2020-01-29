Opinion / Columnists PETER BRUCE: DA needs to catch up and find ways to make the economy work for more people BL PREMIUM

So, the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) has decided that SAA must survive its period of business rescue and emerge as our “national carrier” once more. President Cyril Ramaphosa announced this at the end of the NEC’s meeting last weekend and even finance minister Tito Mboweni chimed in from Davos to say the government would continue to support the airline.

That’s despite the Treasury not yet being able to stump up the R2bn it promised to deliver to SAA during its business rescue. Private sector banks, called on to help (again), have already lent their R2bn. What a cock-up. This has always been a fake business rescue — the airline will sell a few aircraft (for next to nothing) and come back to leech off us once more.