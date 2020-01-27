Opinion / Columnists JUSTICE MALALA: Be careful what you wish for — we don’t want a Putin as president Unlike Russian dictator, Cyril Ramaphosa must act according to constitution BL PREMIUM

There is one thing President Cyril Ramaphosa is not short of: advice. Business, civil society, government leaders — everyone gives their advice to Ramaphosa in buckets. Of all the bits of advice he gets possibly the most frequent is that he needs to act faster and more decisively. Everyone is tired of Mr Nice Guy.

In fact, it has gone further. Many well-meaning folks are now asking him to act “with force”. Many of my fellow commentators, exactly like me, have said he needs to show his mettle.