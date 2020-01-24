Opinion / Columnists CHARMAIN NAIDOO: Trump (old and entitled) vs Thunberg (the audacity of youth) At Davos, Donald Trump opened his mouth long and often so as to better insert his foot, while Greta Thunberg told the world some truths they are simply not ready for BL PREMIUM

Sustainability is the theme at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, the little town in the Swiss Alps where world leaders, businessmen and concerned citizens have gathered to discuss the way ahead. But the 2020 summit will go down in history — and will long be remembered — as the year of the missed opportunity to put our sick, broken world on life-support.

There’s an REM song from 1987 that goes: It’s the end of the world as we know it, and I feel fine.